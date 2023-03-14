Marjorie “Sue” Butler, 85, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UH Samaritan Hospital. She was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on October 14, 1937 to the late Harry and Hazel (May) Clay.
Sue loved spending time with her family and traveling. Her trip to Ireland was her favorite place she traveled to. Sue enjoyed reading books and watching TV, especially Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and The Hallmark Channel.
Sue is survived by her children, Kathy Stevick of Mansfield, Deby (Bill) Pancoast of Ontario, David (Jeany) Butler of McDonald, OH and Tom Butler of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Bert Butler of Shelby, Drew Butler of Cleveland, Alex Butler of McDonald, Frank Butler and Helen Butler both of Atlanta, GA, Neil Pancoast of Granville and Trent Pancoast of Galion; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Pancoast; brother, Tom Clay of College Grove, TN; and sister, Shirley Clay Tipton of Lexington, KY.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Butler; son-in-law, Robert Stevick; and siblings, Bill Clay, Mary Emma Brammer, Ken Clay, Betty Evans, Ruth Dawson, Ailene Clay and Pat Meadors.
No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services by Wappner is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.