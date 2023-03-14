Hope_Hensley_Marjorie_"Sue"_Butler_38244e38-12a0-4f47-b5eb-c0a3d0adffde_img

Marjorie "Sue" Butler

Marjorie “Sue” Butler, 85, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UH Samaritan Hospital. She was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on October 14, 1937 to the late Harry and Hazel (May) Clay.

Sue loved spending time with her family and traveling. Her trip to Ireland was her favorite place she traveled to. Sue enjoyed reading books and watching TV, especially Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and The Hallmark Channel.

