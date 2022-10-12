Marjorie E. Montgomery, 81, of Galion, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on May 5, 1941, in Galion, Ohio. Marjorie (Marge) married James R. Montgomery on April 26, 1958 and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2022.
Marge and Jim loved yearly salmon fishing trips to “That state up north”, annual perch fishing at Marblehead Peninsula on Lake Erie, bowling and gardening. They treasured the times spent on annual family camping trips to the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee which they have done for the last 50 years. Marge loved having her family around, and spent many years involved in her 5 children’s many activities and attending various school events that her children participated in. Marge love cobalt blue, collecting many varieties of glass with this amazing color. Marge was also known for being very quick witted, always trying to put a smile on everyone’s face.
Marge was previously employed by North Electric, and retired from PECO in 2003.
Marjorie is survived by her 5 children, Pamela (James) Simpson, of Fredericktown, Ohio; Melissa Montgomery of Warren, Michigan; Russel (Laurie) Montgomery of Galion, Ohio; Catherine Bash of Marion, Ohio; and David (Grethe) Montgomery of Vale, North Carolina; 16 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; in addition to her nephew, Les Alan Johnston of Everett, Washington.
She is also survived by Jim’s siblings, whom she always considered her family. Mattie Newberry of Ashville, Ohio; Judy Markins of South Shore, Kentucky; Bill (Ramona) Montgomery of South Portsmouth, Kentucky; Eula (Dave) Durbin of Benton, Kentucky; Watts (Mary Jane) Montgomery of McDermott, Ohio; Bob (Linda) Montgomery of South Webster, Ohio; and Brenda (John) Darnell of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; as well as numerous nieces and nephews
Marge was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend, James. Her parents, Bishop E. (Catfish) and Maude B. Johnston, in addition to her brother John E. (Bluegill) Johnston and nephew Michael Ray Johnston.
Friends may call Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion where a family remembrance will follow visitation at 3:00 pm where friends and family can share memories of Marge.
Marge will be laid to rest with her husband Jim with a private family burial at their family plot in Kentucky at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you consider memorial contributions be made to Avita Home, Health and Hospice, 1220 N. Market Street, Galion, Ohio 44833.
Those wishing to share a memory of Marge or to the Montgomery family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the Family of Marjorie Evelyn Montgomery.
