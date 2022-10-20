Marilyn Terman

Marilyn J. Terman age 96, passed away Wednesday evening, October 19, 2022 at the Ontario Estates, surrounded by the family she loved so fiercely.
Born August 2, 1926 in Shelby to Lloyd and Helen (Horner) Stiner she was a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1944 graduate of Shelby High School she was employed with the former Wilkins Air Force Depot and the Shelby Bicycle Company. Marilyn retired as Deputy Clerk of Courts for Richland County retiring in 1986 after 25 years of service. While employed with Richland County Clerk of Courts, she worked at the title office in Shelby.
Marilyn was a member of the First Lutheran Church. She enjoyed golf, crafts, puzzles, and the Game Show Network. She never bowled a 300. Marilyn cherished the time spent with her family.
Survivors include her children, Susan (Hugh) Hootman of Stuart, FL and Randall (Beth) Terman of Shelby; six grandchildren, Devin (Robert) Weidman, Kerri (Alan) Tramontana, Cassie (Ryan) Mumm, Brad (Jenny) Terman, Stacy Terman and Megan (Tristan) Herstol; ten great-grandchildren, and nephew, John (Peg) VanWagoner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Terman, Jr. in 1992, her brother, James E. Stiner and sister June VanWagner.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Sunday, October 23 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM A funeral service will be held Monday at 2:00 PM. Pastor Russel Yoak will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery. A live stream of the services will be available, beginning at 2:00 PM on the Barkdull Funeral Home Facebook; www.facebook.com/BarkdullFH
In lieu of flowers memorial expressions can be made in Marilyn's memory to the Shelby Help Line Ministries.
