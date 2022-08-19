Marilyn Louise Jacobs, 81, of Galion passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Signature Healthcare of Galion after a short illness.
Marilyn was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 15, 1941, to the late Eli and Dorothy (Clark) Lawrence. She married Richard "Dick" Jacobs on November 10, 1962, and he survives her after a wonderful 59 years of marriage.
Marilyn spent her life as a homemaker where she enjoyed taking care of the family and raising her children. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1959. Marilyn enjoyed church where she previously attended Grace Brethren Church of Galion. She was very active at the Galion Community Center where she loved to do many activities but especially enjoyed swimming. Marilyn liked being in the outdoors where you would often find her at Heise Park or the Mansfield Kingwood Center walking around. She also enjoyed going to the Mansfield Carousel. Marilyn came to love everyone at Signature Healthcare where she spent much time there and the residents always looked forward to seeing her as she always had a treat to share with them. Her greatest pride and joy was her family and her grandkids. Marilyn always looked forward to spending time with each of them.
In addition to her husband, Marilyn is survived by a daughter, Anita (James) Morgan of Dublin, Ohio; 2 sons, Steven Jacobs of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gary Jacobs of Indianapolis, Indiana; 4 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Marvel Ellcessor of Kettering, Ohio and Jackie Davis of Phoenix, Arizona.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Kay Jacobs; and brother, Walter Lawrence.
Services are pending at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Those wishing to share a memory of Marilyn or to the Jacobs family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Marilyn Louise Jacobs.
