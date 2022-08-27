Mansfield, Marilyn Kae Williams, 79, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at home after an extended illness.
Marilyn was born February 26, 1943, in Marion, Ohio, to the late Fay Leroy Alkire, and LaFaun (Bonnie) Sheaks- Alkire She made Mansfield her home.
Marilyn" Kae " (Alkire) Williams was a fun loving, hard working mother of four. She was a State evaluated Nurses Aide for many of years. Kae worked at several nursing homes in the Galion area including the former Village Care Center, Atwood Manor, and the former Rosewood Manor. She loved hummingbirds, coloring, crossword puzzles, walking and visiting with family and friends.
She leaves to cherished in her memory three daughters, Susan Riddle, of Marion Ohio, Lisa (Russ) Noel of Atoka, TN, and Roberta (Mike) Williams-Peters, of Williamsport, Ohio; grandchildren, Billy Joe Riddle, Nathan Miller, Michael (Ashley) Noel, Christopher Merman, Tiffany (Seth) Reed, Paul(Shabrina)
Noel,Jacob Riddle, Casie Randoph, Kyler Randolph, Kyndle Randolph, Bryce Williams, Dakota Peters, Hailey Peters, Trevor Peters, Kaylin Peters and Brendan Peters; a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fay Leroy Alkire, and LaFaun(Bonnie) Sheaks- Alkire; sisters, identical twin Carolyn Rae (Alkire) Moritz, Cherilyn Mae (Alkire) Duran and Georgia Faye (Alkire) Welling’ a brother, Eddie Gene Alkire and one son Gregory Othal
Williams.
The family has entrusted Small’s Funeral Services with the arrangements.
Funeral home : Small's Funeral Services
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.