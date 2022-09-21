Marilyn Joan Hawkins Gilger, 96, of Cincinnati, Ohio (previously Greenwich and Mansfield, Ohio), passed away on September 15, 2022 from declining health.
Marilyn was born on July 8, 1926 in Shelby, Ohio and was raised on a farm and “in town” in Greenwich, Ohio. She graduated as Class President from Greenwich High School in 1944 and went on to obtain a cosmetology degree from Mansfield Beauty School.
She worked as a bookkeeper at the Boughtonville Grain Elevator throughout school and took those bookkeeping skills on to work for Nicolas and Franks Accounting Firm in Mansfield. She was an active member of the Mayflower Congregational Church for over 60 years, singing in the church choir, and teaching Sunday School. Marilyn also put her sewing skills and philanthropic heart to work sewing over 1000 quilts for Project Linus.
She loved time with family and friends, traveling, quilting, swimming, “playing ball”, working in her flower gardens and dancing and singing to big band music.
She is survived by her children Paul Gilger of Santa Rosa, California and Joan [Mark] Stear, Grandchildren Sarah and Eric [Tina] Stear, Great Grandchildren Lennox and Theda Stear; all of Cincinnati, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gladys and Clarence Hawkins, her husband of 60 years Richard Gilger and her sister Helen Youngs.
Marilyn’s Memorial Events will be held on Saturday September 24, 2022. Visitation will be 9:00-11:00AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 at Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd, Ontario, OH 44906. Rev. Debbie Smith will officiate the service. Graveside gathering will be at 12:30PM at Edwards Grove Cemetery, adjacent to Ripley Church at 4130 Edwards Road, Greenwich, OH 44837.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Project Linus at linus-project.networkforgood.com.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario Home
