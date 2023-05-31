Susan_Dill_Marian_L._Anderson_49561352-eb76-4486-9c13-def3d5ca7c14_img

Marian L. Anderson

When recently asked about her legacy, Marian Anderson “…hoped to be remembered for my generosity and sincere friendship to others.”  In truth, her numerous and genuine friendships were based on trust, honesty and sincere generosity of heart. She lived a life of true integrity – with plenty of good old-fashioned fun.

Marian passed into the Lord’s care Tuesday morning May 30, 2023. She was 91.

