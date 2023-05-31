Marian L. Anderson

When recently asked about her legacy, Marian Anderson “…hoped to be remembered for my generosity and sincere friendship to others.” In truth, her numerous and genuine friendships were based on trust, honesty and sincere generosity of heart. She lived a life of true integrity – with plenty of good old-fashioned fun.
Marian passed into the Lord’s care Tuesday morning May 30, 2023. She was 91.
Born Marian Louise Friend August 2, 1931 in Akron to DeWitt F. and Margaret L. (Knippenberg) Friend, she was graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1950, and remained a lifelong area resident. While working a year at Ohio Bell, she took all the calls for GLRogers and met a man over the phone: Allen A. “Andy” Anderson. They met on a blind date to go square dancing and the two were married March 14, 1953 in First Presbyterian Church. They are blessed with four children and she was active with Lucas Mother’s Club serving as president twice. Once the kids were raised, Marian was employed at Malabar Farm before taking an assistant position with Mansfield-Richland Chamber of Commerce.
Active in the Richland County Republican Party, Marian formerly served as County Chairperson, co-chaired (with her husband) the Richland County Campaign for President George H.W. Bush, and served as president of Republican Women.
In retirement, Marian and Andy traveled: every year was a new cruise destination, and they enjoyed winter months in Venice, Florida.
She is survived by her children Eva Jo (Stephen) Mihnovets of Marblehead/Punta Gorda, Edward (Tanya) Anderson of Lakeville, William Anderson of Lucas, and Margaret (Scott) Freeman of Lucas; grandchildren Jonathan (Emily) Mihnovets, Michael (fiancée Taylor Pitzer) Mihnovets, Jennifer (Collin) Aurand, Eric (Dari) Anderson, Jennelle Vance, Katy Anderson, Aubrey Anderson, Heidi (Clayton) Enzor, Amy Jo (Rick) Weemhoff, and Drew (Heather) Freeman; 11 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren and her brother DeWitt (Rita) Friend, Jr. of Plain City.
In addition to her parents, her darling husband Andy preceded her in death on May 12, 2005.
The Anderson family will receive guests Friday, June 2, 2023 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A worship service, giving glory to God for the life of Marian Anderson will be held Saturday at 10 am in North Bend Church of the Brethren, State Route 97 at Snyder Road, near Butler, with Pastor Jim Berry officiating. Burial will be on the Anderson Family Farm next to her beloved Andy.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Gentiva Hospice or the Activites Fund at Brethren Care Village of Ashland.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to help celebrate the life of Marian Anderson.
