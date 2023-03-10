Margaret Yahrmatter

Margaret E. Yahrmatter of Ashland passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Marge was 83 years old. She was born on November 19, 1939 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan to the late Jennie (McNeil) and Peter Hasten of Detroit, Michigan.
Marge was a 1957 graduate of Denby High School in Detroit. She lived in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan from 1968 to 2021. She was involved in St. Alexis (Ypsilanti) altar society. In the 1980s and early 1990s, Marge worked as an executive assistant for Fulton B. Eaglin, attorney-at-law, at his offices in Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor (Eaglin and Drukis). She earned an Associate’s Degree from Washtenaw Community College in 1989, and a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University in 1994 (Cum Laude). She was elected to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Eastern Michigan University and was granted membership in the Golden Key Honor Society. From 1994-1995, she worked at Transfiguration Catholic School in Ypsilanti, Michigan. In January 1996, she began working at HighScope in Ypsilanti where she worked as an executive assistant until her retirement in 2016. In June 2021, she moved to Ashland, Ohio to live with her daughter, Andrea. Marge enjoyed gardening, travel, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Marge is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (Terry) Knight-Crum and Andrea (Richard) Gray; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Catherine; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Arthur J. Yahrmatter; a nephew, David Hasten; her brother, Carl Hasten; and her second husband, John Horton.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902 with Father Kevin Moebius officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.