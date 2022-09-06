Margaret “Peggy” Elaine Militello passed away peacefully at her home in Mansfield, OH surrounded by her girls and cherished dog on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the age of 83. Peggy was born on September 30, 1938, in Mansfield, OH. Her roots remained deep as she was born, raised, and lived there much of her life.
Peggy was a graduate of Saint Peter’s High School, entering the workforce, eventually becoming a retiree from Tappan. Retirement could not stop this social butterfly. She went back to work for the Transportation Department of Mansfield City Schools, driving buses for over 10 years. She influenced the lives of her fellow workers across the departments of the Mansfield City School District, as well as countless students who had the pleasure of riding on her bus.
Autonomous, thoughtful, and proficient, Peggy’s life was full of achievements; her greatest accomplishment was raising her two daughters and four granddaughters into the strong, independent women they are today. A versatile woman, Peggy enjoyed cooking, thrifting, reading, crocheting, and watching crime shows. Known abundantly for her wisdom and generosity, Peggy would never let any person go without. She would give you the shirt off her back, if needed. Peggy was also, known for adopting stray dogs over the years, loving them like her own children. She was admired by many and is greatly missed. Her memory will live on throughout all the lives she has touched.
Peggy is survived by her sister, Patricia “Patty” Banks, her daughters, Molly (Martin) Neiderhouser, Mandy (Martin) Hornung, her son Thomas “T.J.” Militello and daughter-in-law, Terryann Militello, her granddaughters, Katy Martin, Candace Hornung, Athena Dinger, and Halee Bloom, and six (soon-to-be seven) great grandchildren, Aubrey, Grayson, Riley, Raiden, Keira, Xander and Talon.
Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Kathryn Geiger; brother, Thomas Geiger; sister, Mary Wolfe and late husband, Thomas Militello.
A private burial with her immediate family will be held per Peggy’s last wishes. A celebration of life brunch for friends and family will be hosted by her children at AMVETS POST #26, 1100 West 4th Street, Mansfield, OH on September 25, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Food and beverages will be served. All are welcome to come celebrate such an amazing woman. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Richland County Dog Shelter, 810 North Home Rd., Mansfield, OH 44904, call at (419) 774-5892 or email richlandcountypets@yahoo.com. You can also visit their website at https://adoptourstrays.com/support-us/. The family would like to thank Hospice of OhioHealth for their dedication and care in her final days. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
