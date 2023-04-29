Margaret Myers, 98, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Ontario Estates Senior Living surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret was born in Mansfield, on March 20, 1925, to the late Steven and Mary (Histed) Patrick. In the fall of 1941, she would marry Robert Myers, and he would precede her in death in October of 1988.
Margaret was a longtime nurse, working for the Crestline and Galion hospitals for her 26-year career. She was a faithful member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Crestline, and loved being a part of the Crestline community, which was capped by once serving as the Grand Marshall of the Crestline Harvest Festival. Margaret had a passion for reading, and if she was not reading, you could find her in the kitchen baking for her loved ones. She enjoyed her many travels, and spending time outside gardening. Late in life, at the age of 90, she found a love for exercising, where she enjoyed walking, and riding the stationary bike.
Left to cherish Margaret’s memories are her two daughters: Darlene (Jerome) Schnipke of Delaware, and Nancy (Jack) Smith of Crestline; 4 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her siblings: Doris Borders and Edward “Babe” Patrick.
Friends may call on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00am at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline. The funeral service will begin immediately following with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating, burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church of Crestline.
Those wishing to share a memory of Margaret or send condolences to the Myers family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Margaret Myers.
