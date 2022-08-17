Margaret M. Preble, also known as Marge or Peggy, died on August 11, 2022.
She was born December 26, 1933, on the family farm in Lexington, Ohio to Robert and Georgia McFarland. She graduated from Lexington High School as class salutatorian. She was first clarinetist in the band, and piano accompanist for many musical productions. She graduated from Ohio University with honors in business and chemistry. She was married to Philip Preble, of Mansfield and of Gardner, Massachusetts. They lived in Texas and Louisiana, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army. They were married 16 years and had two children Karen Patrick (Roy - deceased) of Mansfield and Susan Madura (Jim Sloan) of Mansfield, now living in Prescott, Arizona.
Margaret’s career included working for the director of Kingwood Center, legal firms in Alexandria, Louisiana, and Mansfield. She also worked for a Richland County common pleas judge. In a different era, she would have advanced in business because she was a professional businesswoman through and through. Even so, she was able to put her business knowledge, writing, organizational skills, and chemistry to use by working the remainder of her career for several vice presidents at the local steel mill (now Cleveland Cliffs).
Margaret was also artistic and self-studied in graphic design and typography. She enjoyed decorating her home and designing her landscaping. She loved animals and enjoyed the company of her cats. Margaret remained a life-long resident of Mansfield. She is survived by her former husband, Philip Preble of Prescott, Arizona, their daughters Karen and Susan, her brother Robert McFarland of Duluth, Minn., her two cats Cece and Louie; as well as many friends and other relatives.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cat House Feline Sanctuary at 1130 E. Main Street #136, Ashland, OH 44805
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.