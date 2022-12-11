Margaret Louise Mitchell Weikle, 87, of Bellville died Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born November 18, 1935 in Birchleaf, Virginia, to Tolby and Inez Murphy Edwards. She moved to Mansfield, Ohio, in 1953 and was employed by Stevens MFG, Hartman Electric and Richland Hospital, as well as Flxible Bus MFG of Loudonville, Ohio. After retiring, Margaret was a homemaker and a foster parent, adopting 3 of the foster children. She enjoyed gardening and ceramics. She and her late spouse, Freddie Weikle, were the proprietors of Weikle’s Ceramics. The shop was closed due to ill health. She was a member of the former Wyandotte Free Will Baptist Church (now Walker Lake Baptist Church) since 1962 and was a member of the American Legion Post #535 of Bellville.
Margaret is survived by sons, James Gaynor (Tamala) Mitchell, Jr. of Mansfield, Tolby E. Mitchell of Bellville, and Scott Elwood Weikle of Mansfield; daughters, Kimberly D. (Larry) Monroe of Mansfield and Tia Marlene Weikle of Mansfield; one stepsons, Clifford Blake Weikle of Ashland County; one stepdaughter-in law, Susan Weikle; and a special granddaughter, Amanda Furlong, who resided and shared her life with the Weikle’s from 3 days old until age eighteen. Margaret is also survived by twenty-two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, June Marlene Danison, Shirley Jean Nicholson, and Linda Sue (Paul) Gleisinger, all of Mansfield; and three sisters-in-law, Ova (Lamar) Weikle of Martinsburg, WV, Letsie (Charles) Walton of Covington, VA, and Shirley (Harold) Jackson of Greenville, WV.
Her parents preceded her in death as well as her first husband, Gaynor Mitchell Sr.; her dear husband of thirty-six wonderful years, Freddie Weikle, who went to be with the Lord June 18, 2005; daughter, Cindy Louise Hicks; stepson, Jonathon Lee Weikle; stepdaughter, Evelyn Delores Mast; grandson, Nathaniel Monroe; brothers, Billy Joseph Edwards and Douglas M. Edwards; and four brothers-in-law, Harold (Lucille) Weikle, Theo C. (Frances) Weikle, Mayo (Ruth) Weikle and Forest C. (Peggy) Weikle, also preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Worthington Twp. Rescue Squad, Walker Lake Baptist Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the American Cancer Society.
