Margaret Louise Mitchell Weikle

Margaret Louise Mitchell Weikle, 87, of Bellville died Friday, December 9, 2022.  She was born November 18, 1935 in Birchleaf, Virginia, to Tolby and Inez Murphy Edwards.  She moved to Mansfield, Ohio, in 1953 and was employed by Stevens MFG, Hartman Electric and Richland Hospital, as well as Flxible Bus MFG of Loudonville, Ohio.  After retiring, Margaret was a homemaker and a foster parent, adopting 3 of the foster children.  She enjoyed gardening and ceramics.  She and her late spouse, Freddie Weikle, were the proprietors of Weikle’s Ceramics. The shop was closed due to ill health.  She was a member of the former Wyandotte Free Will Baptist Church (now Walker Lake Baptist Church) since 1962 and was a member of the American Legion Post #535 of Bellville.

Margaret is survived by sons, James Gaynor (Tamala) Mitchell, Jr. of Mansfield, Tolby E. Mitchell of Bellville, and Scott Elwood Weikle of Mansfield; daughters, Kimberly D. (Larry) Monroe of Mansfield and Tia Marlene Weikle of Mansfield; one stepsons, Clifford Blake Weikle of Ashland County; one stepdaughter-in law, Susan Weikle; and a special granddaughter, Amanda Furlong, who resided and shared her life with the Weikle’s from 3 days old until age eighteen.  Margaret is also survived by twenty-two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, June Marlene Danison, Shirley Jean Nicholson, and Linda Sue (Paul) Gleisinger, all of Mansfield; and three sisters-in-law, Ova (Lamar) Weikle of Martinsburg, WV, Letsie (Charles) Walton of Covington, VA, and Shirley (Harold) Jackson of Greenville, WV.

