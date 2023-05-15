Margaret Kirby of Crestline passed away May 14, 2023, at 100 years old. Margaret was born in Crown Hill, W. VA on March 1, 1923. She was a loving mother, former Brownie and Girl Scout leader and a full-time partner in her husband’s business, Kirby Heating and Plumbing. She married Ralph Kirby on April 29, 1946.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Kirby Sr., her parents Margery and Allen Bland, brothers; Cloud and Allen Bland Jr., and sister; Helen Foster.
Margaret is survived by daughters Joyce Kirby, Margery Kirby, Annette (Randy) Black; son Ralph Kirby, Jr.; daughter Mary (Dennis) Lammie, 5 Grandchildren; Jason (Misty) Kirby, Nathan Black, Matthew Black, Aaron (Ali) Stafford, and Kristen Lannie, 5 Great-Grandchildren; 1 Great Great-Grandchild.
Margaret spent the last years of her life at home being cared for by her family and some very special people, Malorie Thomas, Cheryl Norwood, Trinity Howard, Alyssa Kirby, and Theresa Salvati. Along with support from the Hospice of North Central Ohio. Our mother was the center of family events, holidays, and all our special occasions. We will miss her Dearly.
Friends may call on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Graveside services will follow at 2:15pm at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenlawn Cemetery or Donor’s Choice.
Those wishing to share a memory of Margaret or of the Kirby family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Margaret Kirby.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
