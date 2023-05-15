Jen_Bachelder_Margaret_Kirby_6d139728-2084-4da2-91ba-e1f5a9a2428a_img

Margaret Kirby

Margaret Kirby of Crestline passed away May 14, 2023, at 100 years old. Margaret was born in Crown Hill, W. VA on March 1, 1923. She was a loving mother, former Brownie and Girl Scout leader and a full-time partner in her husband’s business, Kirby Heating and Plumbing.  She married Ralph Kirby on April 29, 1946.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Kirby Sr., her parents Margery and Allen Bland, brothers; Cloud and Allen Bland Jr., and sister; Helen Foster.  

