Margaret Catherine Ensman-Sifferlin, age 89, of Shelby, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospice after a period of declining health surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret was born on October 31,1932 in Shelby to the late Fredrick and Francis (Spangler) Ensman. Margaret was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Shelby High School in 1950. Margaret was employed by the Citizen’s Bank in Shelby as Head Bookkeeper for many years. She married Carl Sifferlin on June 25, 1955. Margaret then began her next successful and joyful as a full-time mother in 1956 and through the years had five wonderful children.
Margaret loved to play the piano and go dancing with her husband, Carl, to Big Band Square Dancing and Polka music. Traveling to see children and grandchildren was a joy as well as attending all her grandchildren’s school and sporting events. To Margaret, family was everything. Birthdays and Christmases were always special to Margaret, and she loved having the entire family together as often as possible.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; grandson: Eric Baird; brothers: Alfred (Marilyn), Jerome, James (Bonnie), and John Ensman; and in-laws: Roy Sifferlin, John Sifferlin, Rosemary (Byron) Bricker, and Sister Bernadette Sifferlin, OSF, and many family friends.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 67 years, Carl Sifferlin; children: Daniel (Kathy) Sifferlin, Mark (Elena) Sifferlin, Carla (Denny) Arnold, Nancy (Todd) Baird, and Sandy (Chris) Kelly; grandchildren: Karianne (David) Gerber, Samuel Sifferlin, Alexandra (Matt Zeitlin) Sifferlin, Francesca (fiancé Micah Carithers) Sifferlin, Chad (Jenifer) Arnold, Cory (Amanda) Arnold, Garrett (Brooke) Arnold, Scott (Annie) Baird, Dr. Andrew (fiancé Alyssa Rivera) Baird, Rex Kelly, Cate Kelly, and Riley Kelly; great grandchildren: Calvin, Emmett, Adelaide, Ryder, Ensley, Drew, Matthew, Henry, and one on the way; siblings: Roseanna (Paul) Yosick and Norbert (Brenda) Ensman; in-laws: Carol Ensman, Marcella “Toots” Ensman, Ruthie (Ray) Sifferlin, and Sue Sifferlin; and many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby from 5-7 pm, where a rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Margaret’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:30 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby. Father Chris Mileski will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. A luncheon will be provided following the interment in the St. Mary School Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank Fr. Chris Mileski for providing our mother The Sacrament of Last Rites prior to her passing, Dr. Padival and Dr. Sringeri of OhioHealth for their care of Margaret for over 40 years, and the medical and nursing staff on both the 4th and 2nd floor Hospice unit for their caring and professional services during our mother’s final week of life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.