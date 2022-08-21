Jordyn_Schaich_Margaret_Catherine_(Ensman)_Sifferlin_e7afef01-f881-40e7-a962-37a050a8b006_img

Margaret Catherine (Ensman) Sifferlin

Margaret Catherine Ensman-Sifferlin, age 89, of Shelby, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospice after a period of declining health surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born on October 31,1932 in Shelby to the late Fredrick and Francis (Spangler) Ensman. Margaret was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Shelby High School in 1950. Margaret was employed by the Citizen’s Bank in Shelby as Head Bookkeeper for many years. She married Carl Sifferlin on June 25, 1955. Margaret then began her next successful and joyful as a full-time mother in 1956 and through the years had five wonderful children.

