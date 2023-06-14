Marcia L. (Pryor) Stake, 73, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at her home following an extended illness.
Marcia was born July 26, 1949, in Mansfield, to Bill and Bernadine (Baker) Pryor. She was a member of Mansfield First Assembly of God. She had been in the newspaper business since her graduation from Madison High School in 1967. Marcia was employed with Ashland Gazette from 1989 to 1990, and the Mansfield News Journal for many years. She had a passion for marketing and advertising, which spanned over 35 years, and she exemplified professionalism in her work as a publisher and editor. She took pride in her publication, Wheels, The Smart Shopper, which reached 105,000 homes all around central Ohio. Not only was she publisher, but was also editor, advertising sales representative, coordinator of distribution and workflow, and overseer of invoicing. Marcia sold the business in 1995, which was a difficult decision for her, but she continued as manager.
She is survived by her sons, Jason L. (Heather) Stake of Delaware and Ryan L. Stake of Mansfield; grandchildren, Ava Stake, Miley Stake, Alexa Stake, and Keileigh Stake; sister, Elaine (Paul) Weber of Ashland; and many nieces and nephews.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, JoAnn Bowman and Linda Hornyak.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Lehman officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mansfield Memorial Park.
