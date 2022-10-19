Maranda Ann Shaw, 28, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Maranda was born on November 20, 1993 in Columbus, Ohio. She was the daughter of Erik Shaw I and Nicole (Hammond) Shaw. She was employed at Foundations for Living for 3 years. A girlie girl, Maranda was beautiful inside and out, and she strived to have fun in life with her friends. She found laughter to be very important. A loving and caring mother to her daughter, Maranda valued and cherished her family. She was family oriented and always made time for making memories with her family. She was the singer, Selena’s biggest fan, loved to travel and visits to the ocean.
Maranda leaves behind her mother; her daughter, Essence Dillon; her siblings, Carissa Shaw and Erik Shaw II; her aunt, Alicia (Jim) Cervinski; her grandmother, Cindy “Nanny” Hammond; her niece and nephews, Malachi Shaw, Erik Shaw III, and A’miyah Shaw; the father of her daughter, Leandre Dillon; special friends, Marsha Eberhardt, Jimmy Bennett, and Keda Davis; and a life time friend, Jay Horner.
She was preceded in death by her father; her sister, Trebony Hammond; her grandfather, Eddie Hammond; her grandmother, Trudy Brown; and her aunt, Tammy Kruso.
The family will not observe public services. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family.
