Madaline K. (Salyer) Smith, 77, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, with her daughters by her side.
Madaline was born on September 29, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to Charles and Eva Salyer. She graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in Mansfield. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping, going out to eat, margaritas, dancing, singing Karoke, watching WWF wrestling, sports, game shows and soap operas. She loved her family fiercely and unconditionally. Her grandbabies and great-grandbabies were everything to her and she was very protective of them. She was very feisty and wasn’t afraid to say what was on her mind. She loved to have fun and was always the life of the party. To know her was to love her. She had a unique personality and sense of humor. She definitely wasn’t your “average” grandma. Each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have wonderful, loving and funny memories and stories of Grandma Madaline that they will always cherish and hold dear to their hearts. She was truly one-of-a-kind and will be dearly missed every single day by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tina (Scott) Smith, and Mary (Eric) Galco; grandchildren, Adam (Vanessa) Frazier, Caleb Smith, Caitlin Smith, Hailey (Kristopher) Hollenback, Mason (Lexie) Galco, and Morgan Galco; great-grandchildren, Justun Troy, Cataleya Huff, McKenna Hollenback, Ava Galco, Chloe Galco, and Finley Galco; siblings, Charlotte (Kermit) Cabell and Charles Salyer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Madaline was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Smith; her parents, Charles and Eva Salyer; great-grandson, Cayde Hollenback; nephews, Mike Strickling and Jimmy Cabell; great-niece, Jerrica Adkins; and great-great-nephew, Wesley Fogle.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 p .m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. A Memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Jay Hill officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Mansfield Cemetery.
