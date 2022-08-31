M. Dorine Dean, 85, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at her home surrounded by her loving family, on August 30th, 2022.
Born Myrtle Dorine Webb on June 24, 1937 in Olive Hill, KY and the 8th of 11 children of Denna Nevada And Myrtle Elizabeth (Burchett) Webb.
She moved to Ohio when she was about 12 years old. She married the late Johnnie Morton Dean in 1952. Together they had 10 children.
She was a very loving proud mother and homemaker. Limited employment outside the home included the L&K Family Restaurant on 4th Street, Cardinal Vending and Thermo-Disc, all in Mansfield. She and Morton co-owned and operated the Shangri-la Motel in New Smyrna Beach, FL. She retired and lived in Ontario, OH. She worshiped her Lord at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church and her name is recorded in the Lambs Book of Life. She loved the Lord.
Her abundant love and generosity was for the loves of her life, her family, and that love was a great gift from her. As she stated, “her reason for living”. She was cherished in her life as their best friend.
One of her favorite pastimes was to fish and/or relax on her pontoon boat down on Clearfork Lake. Up until her motorcycle accident in 2007 (at 70 yrs young) she loved to go for motorcycle rides and four-wheeler (ATV) rides with whomever wanted to go. She was fondly called “Honda Mamma”.
Her hobbies included quilting, crochet, painting ceramics, woodworking, photo album covering, cake decorating and whatever craft she decided to learn. You name it she could do it. You could always expect a nice handmade gift. She did not mind sharing her talents with anyone that wanted to learn. She would even “let you help her” do work. A lady of many talents.
Dorine is survived by her brothers, Randall (Rosemary) Webb, Paul (Dorothy) Webb, Richard D. Webb all of Olive Hill, KY; sister, Vicki Webb of Edgewater, FL; 7 of her children; Melissa (Don) Cooper of Olive Hill, KY; Janetta (Rodney) Forman of Atlanta, GA and Pelma Dean, Randy (Darline) Dean, Teresa Daugherty, Paul (Cindy) Dean and Regana (Ken) Young of Mansfield, OH; daughter-in-law, Althea Dean of Olive Hill, KY; and about 116 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Dorine was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Morton Dean and three sons Johnnie Lauranace Dean, Leeon Farron Dean and Morton Adren Dean; her parents and 6 of her siblings; Hank, Isabel, Dorothy, Vade, Donnie and Carl.
The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care that was given to Dorine.
Family and friends may call from 1:00-3:00 pm on Friday, September 2, 2022 at MAC (Mansfield Alliance Church), 291 W. Cook Rd. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm, conducted by Rev. Gary Lambert. Graveside services will be held at Vanhoose Cemetery, Olive Hill, KY, on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Dean family.
