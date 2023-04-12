Anabel_Montgomery_Lynnette_Cross_63137f3f-8a4d-4c31-9236-e78eb1e3e264_img

Lynnette Cross

Lennette A. Cross, age 87,  resident of Shelby, passed away, Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Ontario Estates Assisted Living Facility.

Born December 6, 1935 in Mansfield to Robert Harold and Margaret L. (Gump) Smith, she had been a resident of Marion, Ohio for many years, before moving to Shelby in 1958.  A 1953 graduate of Marion Harding High School, Lynn attended Wittenberg University from 1953-1958 and was a 1983 graduate of Ashland University.  Mrs. Cross was a stay-at-home wife and mother, church organist and professional pianist and organist.  She was a school teacher for 21 years, teaching at Malabar High School and Pioneer Career Technology Center, and was a public speaker and entertainer.  She was a Christian and a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, both of Mansfield, and First Lutheran Church in Shelby,  Shelby Federation of Mother Clubs, Blackfork Players and Civitan Club. Lynn had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew her

To plant a tree in memory of Lynnette Cross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.