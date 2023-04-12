Lynnette Cross

Lennette A. Cross, age 87, resident of Shelby, passed away, Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Ontario Estates Assisted Living Facility.
Born December 6, 1935 in Mansfield to Robert Harold and Margaret L. (Gump) Smith, she had been a resident of Marion, Ohio for many years, before moving to Shelby in 1958. A 1953 graduate of Marion Harding High School, Lynn attended Wittenberg University from 1953-1958 and was a 1983 graduate of Ashland University. Mrs. Cross was a stay-at-home wife and mother, church organist and professional pianist and organist. She was a school teacher for 21 years, teaching at Malabar High School and Pioneer Career Technology Center, and was a public speaker and entertainer. She was a Christian and a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, both of Mansfield, and First Lutheran Church in Shelby, Shelby Federation of Mother Clubs, Blackfork Players and Civitan Club. Lynn had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew her
Survivors include her three daughters; Rebecca L. Johnson of Shelby, Deborah S. Slanaker of Springfield and Vicki L. Bolinger of Medina; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ramona L. Augustine of Michigan and Jeannine A. Stephan of Washington.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband D. Douglas Bolinger and second husband Daniel Cross.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Monday, April 17, 2023 from 10:00AM - 12:00PM
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home immediately following at 12:00. Reverend Dr. Russel Yoak will officiate will interment in Oakland Cemetery. Funeral Services will be live streamed via the Barkdull Funeral Home Facebook at www.facebook.com/BarkdullFH
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shelby First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway St., Shelby, OH 44875.
