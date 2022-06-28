Lula Mae Williams, 94, of Mansfield, Ohio went Home to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was born June 20, 1928 in Lewis County, KY.
Lula was a member of and attended the First Christian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved helping other people, reading her Bible, spending time with her family, and traveling to Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Williams; one daughter, Patricia L Swartz; five brothers, Arnold, Harold, Curtis, Charles, and Herbert Gulley; and two sisters, Charlotte Parsons and Mary Irene Owens.
Lula is survived by one daughter, Sue (Roger) Wirick of Mansfield, OH; three sons, Bill (the late Sharon) Sammons of AL, Michael (Diana) Sammons of Vanceburg, KY, and Timothy Sammons of Mansfield, OH; one son-in-law, Edward (the late Patricia) Swartz of Mansfield, OH; two sisters, Mildred Kline and Betty Thurston of Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She leaves behind many other relatives and friends that will greatly miss her.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00-6:00 pm on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Rev. Gregory Bibler will officiate the funeral service beginning immediately at 6:00 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.