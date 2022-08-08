Lucinda Wiseman

Lucinda (Cindy) Kay Wiseman, born September 10, 1950, went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2022. Born to Eileen and Richard Schwan, she was a long time resident of the Lexington Ohio area. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1969. Lucinda loved the Lord. She attended Diamond Hills Cathedral for many years, later in life she went to Community Bible Church with her daughter, where she actively served in the bus ministry. Her most recent church home was at New Liberty Baptist Church.
Cindy love to cook, bake, and make homemade candies. She also enjoyed playing Yahtzee, watching game shows, most card games, doing word search puzzles, and visiting with friends. She loved to garden and take care of family and friends.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Krista and Randy Wade a Mansfield; grandchildren, Joseph and Alicia Wade of Mansfield, Nelson Wade (Shai Rosenberger) of Morris Chapel Tennessee, Randy Wade Jr. of Mansfield and Brittney Wade of Mansfield. Cindy is also survived by two great grandchildren, Savannah and Joseph Wade Jr., a brother Raymond and Gail Schwann of Saginaw, Michigan sister-in-law, Wilma Homerick of Mount Gilead, brothers-in-law, David and Nancy Wiseman and Steve and Bonnie Wiseman and their children. She is also survived by her chosen daughter, Peggy Johnson, granddaughter, Haley Moore and kids. Special friends, Gayle and Joe Smith and Cathy Reardon. Along with numerous others who she loved and that loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Keith Wiseman, her father and mother-in-law, brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Cathy Wiseman, brother-in-law Dave Homerick and great granddaughter, Nevaeh Wade.
Cindy’s end-of-life celebration will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, August 14 at New Liberty Baptist Church in Lexington Ohio. Pastor Chad Barry will lead the celebration. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her family for help covering her final expenses. Any donations above her final expenses will be donated to Appleseed Valley Veterinarian Hospital to help others with unexpected pet emergencies
Ohio Cremation & MemorialSociety assisted the family with arrangements.
