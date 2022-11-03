Gus_Secor_Lucille_"Lucy"_Studer_70661c19-825f-4561-acd4-83d0fe15f165_img

Lucille "Lucy" Studer

Lucille “Lucy” Studer, age 88, of Tiro, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.  She was born on March 12, 1934 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Benjamin and Clara (King) Berrier. Lucy was a member of Mother of Sorrows / St. Bernard Catholic Church and of the Rosary Altar Society. Homemaker is the roll Lucy took the most pride in. She was a talented seamstress, and created porcelain snow babies for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and later in life she was an artist.  She and her husband enjoyed some wintertime in Arizona playing cards and games with their family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years Clarence; children Chris (Bob) Sheibley; Kathleen Cole; Sandra Kaple; Judy (Roger) Auck; and Andrew (Melanie) Studer; 21 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

