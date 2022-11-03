Lucille “Lucy” Studer, age 88, of Tiro, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1934 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Benjamin and Clara (King) Berrier. Lucy was a member of Mother of Sorrows / St. Bernard Catholic Church and of the Rosary Altar Society. Homemaker is the roll Lucy took the most pride in. She was a talented seamstress, and created porcelain snow babies for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and later in life she was an artist. She and her husband enjoyed some wintertime in Arizona playing cards and games with their family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years Clarence; children Chris (Bob) Sheibley; Kathleen Cole; Sandra Kaple; Judy (Roger) Auck; and Andrew (Melanie) Studer; 21 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Dennis Studer; grandchild, Emilia Sheibley; son-in-law, Rodney Cole; sisters, Estella Mae Kelbley, Annabelle Brickner, Marguerite Harshman, Geraldine Sheldon, Mary Jane Lang, and Florence William; and brothers, John Berrier and Benjamin Berrier Jr.
Visitation will be at Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery in North Auburn. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or Mansfield Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made to Lucy’s family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
