Lucille “Lucy” Eleanor Pascone-Rincich, 91, of Mansfield, Ohio was called home on April 12, 2023. Lucy was born on January 1, 1932, in Rhodell, West Virginia. She grew up in Welch, WV and attended Marshall University where she met her husband of 70 years, John. She retired from Johnny Appleseed Junior High School as a Health and Physical Education teacher.
Upon retirement, Lucy entertained herself with her love for reading, walking, attending exercise classes at the YMCA, and socializing with her family and many friends. She always kept herself busy and spent many years volunteering at the Mansfield Hospital gift shop and baking for her church’s annual bake sales. Lucy paid homage to her Italian-Hungarian heritage by staying busy in the kitchen whipping up her homemade crowd-pleasing pasta dishes.
Lucy was truly a shining star that lit up any room she entered. She was a sweet and pure soul with the perfect mix of wit, compassion, and class. No matter what Lucy did she always seemed to have fun, and if you had the privilege of being in her presence you were sure to have a good time as well.
Lucy had a zest for life, was independent, hardworking, and committed herself to her family. Lucy was a positive thinker that made the best out of any challenging situation. Lucy’s personality was contagious. She never met a stranger and always left others better than she found them.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Peter Pascone; brother, “Eddie” and sister Joyce (Cappellari). She is survived by her husband, John; son, Peter Rincich; daughter, Kristi (Randy) Rock; grandchildren, Emily (Robert) Cottingim and John Rock; great granddaughter, Eleanor Cottingim; brother-in-law, Joe Cappellari; and many nieces and nephews that she loved as her own. Lucy also had many special friends who she loved spending time with, and who also enriched her life.
Lucy was one of a kind. It is more probable than not that the world at large will not remember Lucille Eleanor Pascone-Rincich, but those that knew her certainly will.
“We felt no greater pain the day your heart stopped beating and ours carried on”…...your loving family.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield. A Memorial Mass will be recited at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
