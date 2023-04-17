Debbi_Watkins_Lucille_"Lucy"_Eleanor_Pascone-Rincich_52912191-05eb-4530-890b-04fe077ee4a7_img

Lucille "Lucy" Eleanor Pascone-Rincich

Lucille “Lucy” Eleanor Pascone-Rincich, 91, of Mansfield, Ohio was called home on April 12, 2023. Lucy was born on January 1, 1932, in Rhodell, West Virginia. She grew up in Welch, WV and attended Marshall University where she met her husband of 70 years, John. She retired from Johnny Appleseed Junior High School as a Health and Physical Education teacher.

Upon retirement, Lucy entertained herself with her love for reading, walking, attending exercise classes at the YMCA, and socializing with her family and many friends. She always kept herself busy and spent many years volunteering at the Mansfield Hospital gift shop and baking for her church’s annual bake sales. Lucy paid homage to her Italian-Hungarian heritage by staying busy in the kitchen whipping up her homemade crowd-pleasing pasta dishes.

