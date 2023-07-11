Debbi_Watkins_Lucas_Joseph_Garverick_6fb1f644-a295-4e83-9984-9aff2cd15e5a_img

Lucas Joseph Garverick

Lucas Joseph Garverick, 32, of Galion, Ohio passed away Monday July 3, 2023. Born April 8, 1991 in Willard, Ohio, he was the son of Brian and Mary (Montgomery) Garverick.

Lucas was a 2009 graduate of Ontario High School and worked for CSX Railroad. He then went on to obtain his degree at Hocking College for Natural Resource Law Enforcement. After graduating, he moved to Colorado and worked at Drowsy Water Ranch where he fell in love with the outdoors before moving back to Ohio. Lucas was known for his incredible work ethic, bright smile, loyalty and big heart; he never hesitated to help someone in need. He loved to golf, ski, snowboard, and hike, but above all else, he loved his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucas Garverick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.