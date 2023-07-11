Lucas Joseph Garverick, 32, of Galion, Ohio passed away Monday July 3, 2023. Born April 8, 1991 in Willard, Ohio, he was the son of Brian and Mary (Montgomery) Garverick.
Lucas was a 2009 graduate of Ontario High School and worked for CSX Railroad. He then went on to obtain his degree at Hocking College for Natural Resource Law Enforcement. After graduating, he moved to Colorado and worked at Drowsy Water Ranch where he fell in love with the outdoors before moving back to Ohio. Lucas was known for his incredible work ethic, bright smile, loyalty and big heart; he never hesitated to help someone in need. He loved to golf, ski, snowboard, and hike, but above all else, he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline (Del Greco) Garverick; two daughters, Catherine Lucille and Greta Lynn Garverick; his parents, Brian and Mary Garverick; his brother, Bradley Garverick and his fiancée, Jessica Toth; his aunts and uncles, Mike (Nancy) Montgomery, Jennifer (Bill) Ishmael and Dave (Lisa) Garverick; numerous cousins; and his beloved dog, Chief.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Lucille Montgomery and Carl and Miriam Garverick.
Family and friends may call Friday, July 14, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home conducted by Rev. David S. Sipes. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.