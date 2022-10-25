Luamma June Squires, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Luamma was born on January 13, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Franklin and Ruth (Belt) Stimmell. She worked at Mansfield Tire and Rubber for 25 years, and she retired from Hercules Tire and Rubber after 12 years of dedicated employment. She had a love for horses, enjoyed gardening and boating.
She is survived by her special nieces and nephews as well as their families, Michael (Karen Bushman) Stimmell, Patrick (Sue) Stimmell, Debra (Ron) Watts, Richard (Barb) Stimmell, David (Kim) Stimmell, James (Sally) Stimmell, Brian (Diana) Stimmell, and Sharon (Tom) Bader; her three sons, Dean (Lori) Squires of Mansfield, OH, Dale (Kathleen) Squires of Panama City Beach, FL, and Drew (Vicki) Squires of Colorado Springs, CO; her six grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Marlene Stimmell; and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Squires; her granddaughter, Katie Marie Squires; her brothers, Ernest William (Thelma) Stimmell and James Richard Stimmell.
Family and friends may visit from 12:00-1:00 pm on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Jean Coleman will officiate the funeral service beginning immediately at 1:00 pm. She will be laid to rest in Pavonia Cemetery at 10:30 am on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Stop the Overpopulation of Pets (S.T.O.P.), 1152 Lexington Ave. Mansfield, OH 44907.
