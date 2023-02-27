Lowell James Jarrell

Lowell J. Jarrell, age 85, a resident of Toledo and formerly of Shelby, died on Tuesday February 21, 2023 at Parkcliffe Assisted Living.
Born September 3, 1937 in Eliott County, Kentucky to George and Vesta (Stamper) Jarrell, he had been a Shelby resident from 1944 until he moved to Toledo in 2019 to be with his daughter. He was formerly employed with Shelby Business Forms, retiring in 2001 and was later employed with Shelby City Schools for 10 years. A 1956 graduate of Shelby High School, he played varsity basketball and baseball. Lowell was a member of the United Church of Christ, he enjoyed walking and riding his bike.
Survivors include one son, David (Barbara) Jarrell of Severna Park, MD; two daughters, Becky (Gary) Brittenham of Toledo and Debbie Graham of Chesapeake, VA; six grandchildren, Elizabeth O'Neil, Stephanie Bolles, Tim Jarrell, Andrew Jarrell, Brad Graham, and Bethany Williamson; sister, Ruby Alfrey of Shelby; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Randy Graham; two infant brothers, Lonnie and Leonard Jarrell, four sisters, Velda Boyd, Essie Hicks, Ann Hunter, and Pearlene Jarrell.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.. A memorial service will take place immediately following the visitation with Pastor James Robinson officiating. There will be no burial at this time.
In place of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shelby Help Line Ministries 29 1/2 Walnut Street Shelby, Ohio 44875, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
