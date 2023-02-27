Carli_Bailey_Lowell_James_Jarrell_cf61a3c4-5108-44c0-bbb0-f664faa26a31_img

Lowell James Jarrell

Lowell J. Jarrell, age 85, a resident of Toledo and formerly of Shelby, died on Tuesday February 21, 2023 at Parkcliffe Assisted Living.

Born September 3, 1937 in Eliott County, Kentucky to George and Vesta (Stamper) Jarrell, he had been a Shelby resident from 1944 until he moved to Toledo in 2019 to be with his daughter. He was formerly employed with Shelby Business Forms, retiring in 2001 and was later employed with Shelby City Schools for 10 years. A 1956 graduate of Shelby High School, he played varsity basketball and baseball. Lowell was a member of the United Church of Christ, he enjoyed walking and riding his bike. 

