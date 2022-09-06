Lowell "Budd" Koppert Sr.

Lowell “Budd” Eugene Koppert, 79, went to be with the Lord, August 31, 2022. Budd died from a brief illness at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC. The hospital staff treated Budd and his family with dignity, love and respect.
Budd was born September 24, 1942 in Mansfield, Oh to Richard and Alice Treadway-Koppert-Cominski.
Budd loved fishing at Tybee Island, Ga, where he and his wife visited for over 25 years and they gained many friendships. Budd enjoyed tinkering in his new shed. He was a devoted follower of God and was loved by many friends at the Central Church in Charlotte, NC as well as many local friends and neighbors.
He received an Honorable discharge from the Navy on December 21, 1962 where he served as a medic in San Diego, Ca. He worked as a Police Officer, Fireman, and Salesman and in later years enjoyed retirement.
Budd married Kathleen Schroeder-Koppert on March 26, 1983 and they spent 39 years as best friends and companions who always kissed each other good night 3 times, said I love you 3 times after evening prayer.
Budd is survived by his wife Kathy and his Children Kelley Koppert-Grabill, Konnie Koppert-Pruitt, Kimberley (Andy) Koppert-Romoser, Dianna Koppert and Lowell (Lesley) Koppert Jr. His siblings Marilyn (Jim) Koppert-Valentine and Debra (Mark) Koppert-Stewart. Six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He will be remembered as a loving father, husband, and the love of Kathy’s life.
A memorial service will be held September 12, 2022 at the Central Church in Charlette, NC. Visitation will take place at 1pm with a service to follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Central Church in Charlette, NC.
Funeral home : Central Church 5301 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270
