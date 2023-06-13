Lori L. Ludwig

Lori Lynn Ludwig (Lawson) went home to be with the Lord on June 11, 2023 after an extended battle with breast cancer. Lori was born in Mansfield to Janet and Tom Lawson on October 19, 1964. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, daughter and friend.
She grew up loving animals, being outside and riding horses every chance she had. As she got older she began to find love in cooking and baking which was always
from scratch. She had a love for animals that became a true testimony to her duties to take care of God’s beautiful animals on this Earth.
She never knew a stranger and loved to talk to others whenever she could. By doing this she impacted the lives of each person who spoke with her. She understood people and allowed everyone to be themselves no matter what the circumstances. Those who knew her could always count on her and lean on her in times of need. Lori was truly a blessing to all those who came in contact with her. Her beautiful smile would light up a room and throughout all the struggles her light was shining until the final moment.
Her surviving loved ones include her children Josh and Crystal Hughes, Somer and Abel Hittinger, Taylor (Ludwig) and Seth Fairchild, and Cameron Smith; grandchildren Clint, Ava, Cole, Kaden, Paisley, Jack, Grace, Natalie, Landyn, and Haiden; her father Thomas and Linda Lawson, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
Friends may call Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 12 pm to 2 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the service in honor of Lori will begin at 2 pm. Pastor Micah Pelkey will officiate and burial will follow in Bunkerhill Cemetery.
Donations in honor of Lori may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation.
The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Lori’s family and invite you to visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to watch her tribute video.
Funeral home : Snyder Bellville/Butler Family Owned Funeral Homes
