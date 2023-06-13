Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Lori_L._Ludwig_174d5acb-a2e6-4e8d-87b6-42da2d58ee53_img

Lori L. Ludwig

Lori Lynn Ludwig (Lawson) went home to be with the Lord on June 11, 2023 after an extended battle with breast cancer. Lori was born in Mansfield to Janet and Tom Lawson on October 19, 1964. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, daughter and friend.

She grew up loving animals, being outside and riding horses every chance she had. As she got older she began to find love in cooking and baking which was always

To plant a tree in memory of Lori Ludwig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.