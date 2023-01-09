In Loving Memory Of Lori A. Vocal, Nov 4, 1962 - Dec 12, 2022
Westerville, Ohio: "I lost my sight so I could see." This is what Lori always said.
Lori, 60 of Westerville, Ohio, struggles ended Dec 12, 2022, from complications with Covid pneumonia at OSU hospital.
She was welcomed into her Heavenly home by Jesus. Whom she loved and lived her life for on this earth.
Lori was born Nov 4, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio, to Linda C & Dr. Rodolfo Vocal.
She went to Mansfield Christian in Mansfield, Ohio.
Lori had many health issues to diabetes. She lost most of her sight and was in the last stages of kidney failure. Her older sister, Sandy, wanted to be her living kidney donor but found out she was also diabetic and was no longer a candidate to be a donor.
An ANGEL and good friend of the family Liz Comstock Schister, secretly went to be tested at OSU. When she found out she was a match, she called my sister and said, "You are getting a new kidney on July 28, 2015. Lori's life changed for the better, and she was able to enjoy life.
We will NEVER be able to THANK Liz enough for giving her daughter Ashley more time with her mom & us more years with Lori. We love you, Liz.
Lori loved listening to KLOVE, watching videos on the end times, and Jesus' second coming & was a HUGE, BUCKEYE FAN. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter Ashley Smith, who was also her caregiver, along with Michael Skipper, her daughter fiancé.
Lori will always be remembered for her faith in Jesus Christ, being an encourager and comforter.
IF Lori could say one thing, it would be to know where you're going when you die. That you need to accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior and ask him to forgive you for your sins. This is the only way to have eternal life. John 3:16.
She is survived by her daughter Ashley Smith & fiancé Michael Skipper, Columbus.
Siblings Sandy Vocal Smith (Jason) of Mansfield, Ohio, Dr. David (Chrissa), Vocal, Maine, Chelsea (Ethan), Garver Columbus, and Eric Snoddy
Maternal mother Linda C. Vocal Westerville, Ohio and Cheryl G. Vocal, Butler. An Aunt Jill Cluesmann of Westerville. Her grandchildren Charles & Javeon Mills, nephew Jason (Angela) Vocal along with many other nieces and nephews, Lori's ANGEL Liz Comstock Schister, Mansfield, Ohio.
Lori is preceded in death by her dad, Dr. Rodolfo Vocal, a nephew Blake C.R. Smith, a brother Matthew Snoddy, Maternal grandma and Pop-Pop Evelyn and Carl Cluesmann, and an Aunt Judy Cluesmann.
Paternal Grandparents from the Phillipines. Her precious red nose pity Sienna.
At Lori's request, there will be no service or calling hours.
We will see you again one day. Now you can see.
Funeral home : Shaw Davis, Columbus, Ohio
