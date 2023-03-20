Hannah_Snyder_Wernecke_Lorene_Ciesla_8cf1f5e8-132a-4249-86fc-8a5486f55b21_img

Lorene Ciesla

Lorene Ciesla, age 82, passed away in her Mansfield home on Thursday, March 16, 2023, with family by her side.

Read her full obituary and service details online at: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Lorene-Ciesla?obId=27519334#/obituaryInfo

