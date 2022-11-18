Lola J. Powell, 84, of Galion passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Lola was born in Springfield, Illinois on August 6, 1938, to the late Thomas Yoakum Sr. and Gladys (Thompson) Yoakum. On February 9, 1960, Lola married Harold Powell, and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2011.
Lola was an avid church goer and loved to talk about Jesus to everyone. She loved her family and her cat “Baby”. In her free time, Lola planted flowers and enjoyed puzzles. She could often be found at family functions and enjoyed her Sunday after church brunches with her friends. Lola attended the Journey Life Center for 20 plus years.
Left to cherish Lola’s memories are her children: Ted (Vicky) Thomas of Bucyrus, Charles Powell of Jacksonville, Florida, Thomas (Kim) Powell of Galion, John (April) Powell of Bucyrus, Gina Powell of Galion, Billy (Tonya) Powell of Galion, and Bob (Michelle) Powell of Galion; son-in-law Lanny Hill and daughter-in-law Sharon Powell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lola was preceded in death by daughters, Betty “Bets” Sue Hill and Judy Eggelston, and son Harold Powell,
Friends may call on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM, at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 22, 2022, at 10:00AM. Bishop Ted Thomas will officiate, and burial will take place in Iberia Cemetery following the service.
Those wishing to share a memory of Lola or send condolences to the Powell family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Lola Jean Powell.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider - Gompf Funeral Home; Galion
