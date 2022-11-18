Geoffrey_Gompf_Lola_J._Powell_53121bd2-41ff-4c6e-8533-aa22d60c1ec6_img

Lola J. Powell

Lola J. Powell, 84, of Galion passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Lola was born in Springfield, Illinois on August 6, 1938, to the late Thomas Yoakum Sr. and Gladys (Thompson) Yoakum. On February 9, 1960, Lola married Harold Powell, and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2011.

To plant a tree in memory of Lola Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.