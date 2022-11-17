Lloyd Eugene Mullet of Mansfield passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community at the age of 88.
Born December 7, 1933, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Grace (Russell) and Clifford Mullet. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and earned the Expert Infantryman Badge. He enjoyed gathering with his fellow service members of Company F throughout his life. Lloyd retired as District Manager of Supply from United Telephone Company of Ohio after 20 years of service and had previously worked at Ohio Brass.
He met his wife, Babette Ward, on New Year’s Eve 1953 and they married that same year. He was a great athlete and boxer in his younger years. Lloyd was a member of the VFW. He was a member of the Jaycees and received the Outstanding Jaycee award. Lloyd was a LGB model train enthusiast and had constructed an impressive train deck. He was very into cars and his custom-made Mark V Lincoln Continental was one of his favorites. He beloved Scottie dog, Maggie, brought him great comfort.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Babette Mullet; two children, David (Paula) Mullet and Beverly (Patrick) Randall; three grandchildren, Paul, Stephen and John Mullet; a brother, Clifford (Fran-deceased) Mullet; a sister-in-law, Barbara Eldridge; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Marna) Ward and William (Melinda) Ward; cousin, Dorothy (John) Kasper; many nieces and nephews including Diane (Ken) Heaberlin, Virginia (David) Harmon, Joyce (Lynn) Riethmiller, Roger (Betsy) Eldridge, Andrew Mullet, Carol Anne (Don-deceased) Vulgamore, Sherri (Scott) Bradbury and Vicki (Jeff) Rush; and many great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Mullet; brother-in-law, Leo Eldridge, nephew, Leo Eldon Eldridge Jr.; and great-nephew, Jonathan Riethmiller.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church, 41 Bowman St., Mansfield. The funeral service will be held in the church on Monday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Joe Ashby officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
