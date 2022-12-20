Lisa L. Clay

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our Lisa has left us, but with joy we know she is with Jesus.
Lisa Lynne Clay, 62, of Circleville left her earthly body on Monday, December 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Lisa was born in Columbus, on March 13, 1960, to Larry and Janice (Klinger) Linton. On February 15, 1997, she married the love of her life, Frank Clay, and he survives.
Lisa attended Grove City High School, Class of 1978, and would work 30 years for the Eddie Bauer Distribution Center. She loved to be outdoors, boating, fishing, or hiking. If she was not being recreational outdoors, she was dedicating her time to her rose bushes or spending her time relaxing while drawing. Lisa was a woman of faith, always willing to exclaim her love for Jesus to others.
In addition to her husband and father, Lisa is survived by her children: Danny Yontz of Marion, Cheryl Yontz of Mt. Vernon, and Tara Clay of Circleville; siblings: Dan (Kim) Linton of Upper Arlington, Mike Linton of Groveport, and Jim Linton of Reynoldburg; close friends; Lynn Frasher and Myleen Beckum; all her loved ones from the Clay family; and four grandchildren.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother Janice Linton.
The family will be having a celebration of Lisa’s life and will announce a day and time in the Spring of 2023.
Memorial contributions are to be made to the Circleville Franternal Order of Eagles, Arie #685; 135 E. Main St. Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Those wishing to share a memory of Lisa or send condolences to the Clay family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Lisa Lynne Clay.
