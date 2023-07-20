Shelly_Lisa_Kay_Madden_3c98ff9c-b05b-4da2-ad6b-31e229f8d5a4_img

Lisa Kay Madden

Lisa K. Madden, age 55, of Ashland, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday, July 13, 2023. She was born in Mount Vernon, on October 30, 1967, daughter to Clifford Castline and Carol (Campos) Lester.

She graduated from Highland High School and spent her entire life making and upkeeping a home for her soulmate and children. She simply enjoyed her life with her family. This included family camping trips in Michigan, motorcycle rides and commuting to Nickelback concerts with her husband, John. She enjoyed spending time with her family on the boat at Charles Mill Lake, which she named “Johnny’s lake”, after her late husband.

