Lisa Kay Madden

Lisa K. Madden, age 55, of Ashland, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday, July 13, 2023. She was born in Mount Vernon, on October 30, 1967, daughter to Clifford Castline and Carol (Campos) Lester.
She graduated from Highland High School and spent her entire life making and upkeeping a home for her soulmate and children. She simply enjoyed her life with her family. This included family camping trips in Michigan, motorcycle rides and commuting to Nickelback concerts with her husband, John. She enjoyed spending time with her family on the boat at Charles Mill Lake, which she named “Johnny’s lake”, after her late husband.
Fishing, barbecues, big birthday parties for her girls and all holidays were very important to her. She loved spending quality time with family and friends. She made sure her family and guests were always fed and taken care of in any way possible. Lisa was always putting the needs of others before herself. She loved to help out anyone she could, whether it was a family member, friend or stranger. Private, loving, determined, and free spirited are just a few of many words that could be used to describe the wonderful woman that Lisa was. She also had a love for anything beautiful in nature. Her favorite flowers were lilacs, lavender, tiger lilies, roses and sunflowers. She loved butterflies and hummingbirds. She had the pleasure to watch the sunset at the lake on late summer nights with her husband, John. She also took a liking to the stray cats that would show up on her porch, making sure they had food and water every day. Lisa liked things simple, she didn’t need or ask for much and she sure enjoyed the little things in a big way.
Lisa is survived by three daughters, Andrea Madden (Jimmy Skinner), Jesseca Madden and Jill Madden; step son Chris (Kim) Madden; two grandchildren, Quaylynn Madden (Kaden Schell) and Lily Skinner; mother, Carol Lester; three brothers, Robert (Barbie) Castline, Steve (Kelly) Castline and Jimmy Castline; a sister, Penny Givens; two nephews, Tyler (Kerrigan) Castline and Chase (Teresa) Castline; good friends, Priscilla, Jenny and Nay; and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Madden; father Clifford Castline; and step father, Herman Lester.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Richard Hite will follow at 2:00pm. She will be laid to rest in the Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.
