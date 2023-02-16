Lindsay Ernest Joseph Holub, 66, of Galion passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Lindsay was born in Marion, Kansas on July 10, 1956 to the late Ernest F. Holub and Ruby Alma (Thomas) Holub. He married Linda Hall and she preceded him in death on December 14, 2020.
Lindsay graduated from Marion Kansas Center High School, Class of 1974. He served his country from 1975 - 1979 in the United States Coast Guard. Lindsay enjoyed working with hands, was a great organizer and problem solver. He would do anything for anyone in need. Lindsay was a member of many clubs in Galion, such as the Amvets Post #1979, and the American Legion Scarborough Post #243.
Lindsay is survived by his brothers, Terry Holub, Timothy Holub, Dan Holub; Frank Holub; his sister, Kathy (Phillip) Budd; his daughters, Lena (Joey) Kise, Teresa (John) Holbert; his son, Terry (Melody) Mills; 11 grandchildren; two-great-grandchildren.
Lindsay was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Holub; parents, Ernest Holub and Ruby Holub; and a brother, Ben Holub.
Graveside services are pending at this time.
The Holub family requests that any memorial contributions in Lindsay's name be made to a local food bank in your area to help those in need.
Those wishing to share a memory of Lindsay or to send condolences to the Holub family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Lindsay Ernest Joseph Holub.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion
To plant a tree in memory of Lindsay Holub as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
