Linda Sue Strickland, age 79, of Centerburg, passed away Monday morning, June 19, 2023, at Bennington Glen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Marengo.
She was born October 8, 1943, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, the only daughter of the late Howard and Essie (Pence) Bivens. She retired from PPG in Berea, Kentucky, where she worked for many years. A single mother, Linda put her heart and soul into raising her children. Her needs always came last and she willingly sacrificed to be certain her children were taken care of well. She was a loving grandmother to her two grandchildren.
Linda was an avid Kentucky basketball and OSU football fan. She enjoyed quilting, flowers, puzzles, word searches, bowling and golf. Her dogs—Sammie, Bella and Holly—held a special place in her heart. Linda was a dear friend to many over the years and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two children, H. Alan (Mary) Strickland and Trish (Scott) Fulmer; two grandchildren, Kearstin Fulmer (Dan Armstrong) and Jerod Fulmer (Kiley Harriman); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Strickland; and three brothers, Jimmy, Ronald and Rodney Bivens.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A funeral service conducted by Cory Potter will follow at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bennington Glen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 825 State Route 61, Marengo, OH 43334.
