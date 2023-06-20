Debbi_Watkins_Linda_Sue_Strickland_d97b827b-d2c8-4372-9ff3-6ece0322f600_img

Linda Sue Strickland

Linda Sue Strickland, age 79, of Centerburg, passed away Monday morning, June 19, 2023, at Bennington Glen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Marengo. 

She was born October 8, 1943, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, the only daughter of the late Howard and Essie (Pence) Bivens. She retired from PPG in Berea, Kentucky, where she worked for many years. A single mother, Linda put her heart and soul into raising her children. Her needs always came last and she willingly sacrificed to be certain her children were taken care of well. She was a loving grandmother to her two grandchildren. 

