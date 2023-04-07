Linda M. Horning

Linda Marie Horning, 75, of Crestline, passed away peacefully at home on Friday April 7, 2023, surrounded by family after a brief, but brave, battle with cancer. Linda was born in New Britain, CT on April 2, 1948, to the deceased Joseph and Donna (Burton) Vetre. Linda married David Horning on Oct. 3, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church and has been a member of the Church and Crestline community for over 50 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children; son Daniel (Christine) Horning, daughter Amy (David) Hansen and granddaughter Allison Hansen. Linda studied elementary education at Ohio Northern University and The Ohio State University. She completed her Associate’s and Bachelor’s Degrees in Nursing at North Central Technical College where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.Dedicated to a life of service to others and her community, Linda taught third grade at St. Joseph Catholic School before serving as a nurse at several area institutions. She finished her career as a public health nurse.Linda expressed herself and her passion for others through her cooking. Never far from her cookbooks or recipe box, she seemed happiest in the kitchen baking pies, prepping meals or organizing pasta dinners for family and friends. Her multi-day prep for annual chili dinners is the stuff of local legend. Gardening provided Linda a more peaceful pursuit. Armed with an uncanny knowledge of plant species, she tended a vast array of flowers, herbs, shrubs, and trees that provided a refuge for the finches, wrens, and sparrows she loved as well as the jays she didn’t. In a quiet moment, Linda found her own refuge in books. Whether nursing texts she would scour for answers or classic novels in whose stories she immersed herself, Linda’s books animated her and, by extension, those around her. But Linda’s true loves were her family and friends. Through words and deed, Linda’s dedication to and pride in her husband, children and grandchild was complete, unqualified and constant.Friends may call on Wednesday April 12, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline at 11:30 AM with Father Jeff Smith, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Schneider - Gompf Funeral Home in Crestline, OH. Those wishing to share a memory of Linda or send condolences to the Horning family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, OH is honored to serve the family of Linda Marie Horning.
Funeral home: Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
