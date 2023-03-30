Mansfield formerly of Flint and Mount Morris, Michigan: Our selfless loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, Linda “Lynne” Carol Feldick went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday March 18th, 2023 at the age of 76.
She was born on August 5, 1946 in Michigan to parents Robert B. and Ruth Alice (Stokes) Turnbull, and stepmother Marilyn. Raised in the area, Lynne was a graduate of South Western High School.
On January 14,1967 she married her loving and supportive husband Mr. Quentin Feldick. The two shared 56 wonderful years of marriage together.
Linda wore many masks throughout her life, but she was always a strong and brave warrior for those who needed her. She had beautiful penmanship, which tended to make her a secretary to many. She was a homemaker, a poet, and an artist. Her selfless soul, which expressed her love through gift giving and acts of service will be greatly missed.
Lynne is survived by her husband Quentin Feldick, daughter Katherine Tackett, grandchildren Bailey (Bryan) Oden, Nekyra Bigelow, Ronin Bigelow, and Elias Tackett, brother William (Nancy) Turnbull, nephew Erick (Sachi) Turnbull, niece Nickey (Jason) Willis, and great-nephew and niece Owen and Kendall.
Friends may call on the family from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue Mansfield, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will begin immediately after at 1 pm, where friends and loved ones are invited to join in celebrating her life through sharing memories, her paintings, poems, treasured things she did or kept, as well as a photo slideshow. The family requests that guests wear bright colors to contribute to her celebration, along with sharing with others a funny or happy memory of Linda to remind everyone know its okay to smile through the tears.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Feldick family and encourage you to leave a fond memory or message of condolence on her obituary page at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder Marion Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
