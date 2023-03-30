Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Linda_"Lynne"_Carol_Feldick_c3bf6dce-a322-4d2b-a5de-641452bc887c_img

Linda "Lynne" Carol Feldick

Mansfield formerly of Flint and Mount Morris, Michigan: Our selfless loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, Linda “Lynne” Carol Feldick went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday March 18th, 2023 at the age of 76.

She was born on August 5, 1946 in Michigan to parents Robert B. and Ruth Alice (Stokes) Turnbull, and stepmother Marilyn. Raised in the area, Lynne was a graduate of South Western High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Feldick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.