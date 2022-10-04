Linda Lee Arter, age 79, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing of Galion.
Born on September 13, 1943 in Mount Gilead to Harry and Martha (Hart) Newhon, she was a life long Crestline resident. Linda was employed as a school bus driver for Crestline City Schools as well as a cafeteria cook at the North and South Schools for numerous years. She had also been employed at Geyer Grocery Store as a baker. Linda was a faithful member of The Trinity Lutheran Church, the Crestline Patio Gardeners' Club and the Woman's League.
A skilled painter, she had taken numerous painting classes across the United States to perfect her skill. She enjoyed painting landscapes and especially loved working on oil portraits of her children and grandchildren. Over her lifetime, Linda touched the hearts of many, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her beloved husband Don Arter whom she married in 1959; children, Martha (Cindy) Arter of Wilmington, N.C, Debra (Bob) Martin of Mansfield and Michael (Pat) Arter of McKinney, TX; son-in-law Ron Bell of Columbus, OH; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Arter-Bell; sisters, Dorothy Shipman and Alta Newhon and brother Charles Newhon.
Memorial services will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the form of donations to Kindred Hospice at1199 Delaware Ave, #102a, Marion, OH 43302; the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087; or the Crestline Patio Gardeners' Club in care of Virginia Sharp at 109 W. Arnold St., Crestline, OH 44827.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.