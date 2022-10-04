Whitley_Ramey__Linda_Lee_Arter__e5f814d7-bd3f-4cb8-aff7-d040192c4efe_img

Linda Lee Arter

Linda Lee Arter, age 79, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing of Galion. 

Born on September 13, 1943 in Mount Gilead to Harry and Martha (Hart) Newhon, she was a life long Crestline resident. Linda was employed as a school bus driver for Crestline City Schools as well as a cafeteria cook at the North and South Schools for numerous years. She had also been employed at Geyer Grocery Store as a baker. Linda was a faithful member of The Trinity Lutheran Church, the Crestline Patio Gardeners' Club and the Woman's League. 

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Arter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.