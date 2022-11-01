Linda Ann Litteral, 76, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Linda was born on May 15, 1946 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Anthony and Evelyn (Schmidt) Musille. She was a 1964 graduate of Lexington High School. Her career began at Cardinal Vending, Peoples Hospital and she retired from OhioHealth Mansfield, formally MedCentral Hospital, in outpatient registration. Her caring personality made her a natural caregiver. Loyal, and devoted to her family, she was always ready and available for everyone. She celebrated their accomplishments with great pride. Family get-togethers were a highlight for Linda as she cherished the memories made at these get-togethers. She valued quality time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchild as she found every one of them very special to her. In her spare time, she enjoyed her flower gardens, mushroom hunting, garage sales, swimming, and loving all the animals in her life. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she helped in the kitchen cooking church meals until taking care of her mother.
She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Rex Litteral; her children, Dana Beal, Doug (Denise) Scott, Rex J. Litteral, Mark Beal, Mike Beal, and Machelle Litteral; her grandchildren, Nicki Scott, Michael (Heather Milner) Scott, Jordan (Mallory) Scott, Arianna Litteral, and Cameron Litteral; her great-grandchild, AnnaKay Scott; her dog, Buddy; many cousins; and other dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 525 W. Cook Rd. Mansfield, OH 44907.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond Street Home
