Lillie Lue Jones

Lillie Lue Jones, 94, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Lillie was born on April 19, 1929 in Columbus, Mississippi.  She was the daughter of James and Georgia (Porter) Williams.  She moved to Ohio in 1954 and built her life here.  She worked as a custodian with the Ashland City Schools, retiring after 17 years of dedicated service.  She was a loving mother, doting grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother who cherished taking care of everyone.  She loved cooking and making big family meals was always one of her favorite things.  She had a big heart and was loved by everyone.  She was an active member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for 50 plus years.

