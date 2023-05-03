Lillie Lue Jones, 94, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Lillie was born on April 19, 1929 in Columbus, Mississippi. She was the daughter of James and Georgia (Porter) Williams. She moved to Ohio in 1954 and built her life here. She worked as a custodian with the Ashland City Schools, retiring after 17 years of dedicated service. She was a loving mother, doting grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother who cherished taking care of everyone. She loved cooking and making big family meals was always one of her favorite things. She had a big heart and was loved by everyone. She was an active member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for 50 plus years.
Lillie is survived by her children, Kathy Jones, Nancy (John) Bonner, Charles (Pamela) Shirley, Larry Jones, James (Debbie) Jones, and Albert L. Jones; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Brown; and many nieces, nephews and dear relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Isaiah Jones; a son, Johnny L. Shirley; a grandchild, Johnny “John-John” L. Shirley Jr.; and her siblings, Hallie Williams, Minnie Lindsey, Frances Horton, James Williams, Elbert Williams, T.C. Williams, and Grover C. Williams.
Family will receive guests from 5:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Lillie’s going home service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor LaMont A. D. Lindsay officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Book of Life Church, 1400 Paradise View Mansfield, Ohio 44905 in Lillie’s honor.
