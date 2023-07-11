Lilah Grace Mott, 81, of Loudonville, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 5, 2023, at her home. She was born on January 4, 1942, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Dennis Miles, Jr. and Treva Miles. Lilah was a beloved and gentle soul, known for her kindness and sweet nature.
Lilah's life revolved around her family, whom she cherished dearly. She was the devoted wife of James A. Mott (married over 50 years) and the loving mother of seven daughters. Lilah was also a proud grandmother to eleven grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her, and she was the glue that held them together.
Animals held a special place in Lilah's heart, especially birds, deer, and baby farm animals. She enjoyed watching and feeding birds, with the Baltimore Oriole being her favorite. Lilah also had a passion for delicately taking care of her numerous house plants, including her beloved Hawaiian lei tree, which she had nurtured for over 40 years. Orchids held a special place in her heart as well.
Collecting "little things" was another one of Lilah's hobbies. She had a fine collection of ceramics, nativity sets, Precious Moments figurines, Willow statues, and religious items. She also treasured cards, photos, and sewing-related items. Lilah was a seamstress by profession and took great pride in her work, specializing in bridal gowns and formal wear. She started her own bridal and formal wear seamstress business with partners called DLV Alterations & More (and later, Alterations & More, as a sole practitioner) in Ashland, Ohio.
Lilah had a curious spirit and loved exploring the wonders of nature. She spent a lot of time in Mohican State Park, the woods, deer "hunting" (spotting and counting deer) with Jim and the family, and exploring rivers. Lilah also enjoyed going on local field trips to Amish Country, Ohio's great wonders around Lake Erie, and other regional and international destinations. Her favorite trips included visits to Ireland, Japan, Hawaii, Canada, and Washington State (to observe orcas). She also cherished her visits to Florida's Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach, where she gathered shells and observed the local wildlife.
Lilah graduated from Ashland High School in 1960, and she later obtained a bachelor's degree in home economics from The Ohio State University. In her early career, she worked as an extension agent and program assistant/teaching assistant in home economics for The Ohio State University.
Lilah was a lifelong member of the First Church of the Brethren in Ashland, Ohio. She found solace and comfort in attending worship services at the church throughout her life.
Lilah will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and a passion for nature and family. Lilah's memory will forever be cherished by her husband; daughters, Heather Gilbert (Chris), Heidi Mott, Amy Prochaska (Jack), Amanda Johnson (Chris), Rebecca Mott, Karen Mott, and Kelly Shiflet (Vince); grandchildren, Aaron, Shannon, Mariah, Colton, Nick, Vin, Drew, Isaac, Alec, Mason, and Marli; sister, Carolyn Cole (Lee); niece, Terri Ramage (David); nephew, Scott Cole (Deana); cousins and their husbands, wives, and children; and friends.
In memory of Lilah Grace Mott, a private family (and friends) gathering with a meal will be held - to celebrate her life and honor her memory - on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 4:00 pm, at the First Church of the Brethren, located at 122 E. 3rd St., Ashland, OH. Flowers are welcome or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice, who helped take excellent care of Lilah, located at 112 Harcourt Road, Suite 3, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.
Advantange Funeral and Cremation Services by Wappner is honored to serve the family.
