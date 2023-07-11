Debbi_Watkins_Lilah_Grace_Mott_a67563d3-07fc-41e2-bc4b-34990895a043_img

Lilah Grace Mott

Lilah Grace Mott, 81, of Loudonville, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 5, 2023, at her home. She was born on January 4, 1942, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Dennis Miles, Jr. and Treva Miles. Lilah was a beloved and gentle soul, known for her kindness and sweet nature.

Lilah's life revolved around her family, whom she cherished dearly. She was the devoted wife of James A. Mott (married over 50 years) and the loving mother of seven daughters. Lilah was also a proud grandmother to eleven grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her, and she was the glue that held them together.

