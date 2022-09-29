Leslie Dale Carter, 81, of Richmond, Virginia passed away peacefully, Monday, September 26, 2022, after a brief illness.
Les, as he was known, was born, October 16, 1940 in McDunn, West Virginia to James and Lura (Kelley) Carter.
Leslie Dale Carter, 81, of Richmond, Virginia passed away peacefully, Monday, September 26, 2022, after a brief illness.
Les, as he was known, was born, October 16, 1940 in McDunn, West Virginia to James and Lura (Kelley) Carter.
Les was an avid hunter, and loved to watch the Cowboys and Orioles play each season. He was also a passionate horse racing and NASCAR fan. Les grew up in the printing industry, eventually owning a successful printing company. Les also serviced many in the Henrico area with a landscaping business, something he was very passionate about. Les was dedicated to his family and friends, and always had some witty stories, and created some great laughs.
On May 8, 1987, Les married his wife Barbara A. Carter. Les is survived by children Christopher J. Carter, of Richmond, VA; Michael (Kaitlyn) Carter, of Akron, OH; Rodney (Emily) Carter, of Milton, PA; Les (Dyanna) Carter, of Franklin, OH; Kathy (Bob) Jeffries, of Augusta, WV; David (Christina) Carter of Cleveland, OH; sister Beverly (Barry) Oxenrider, of Lumberton, MS; his countless grandchildren and many friends.
Les was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; parents, James & Lura Carter; brothers Delbert, Delmar, Earl (Doris), & James (Carla); sisters Helen Gebhart (Phil) & Fonda Carter; and children Richard (Colleen) & Michael.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Virginia.
The family will again receive friends on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, Ohio 44833. Graveside service will immediately follow visitation at Crawford County Memory Gardens with Rev. Joe Stafford, officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pacing for the Cure (www.pacingforthecure.org.)
The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to serve the family of Leslie Dale Carter.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.