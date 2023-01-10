Leona Cunningham

MANSFIELD: Leona M. Cunningham, age 75, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Arbors of Mifflin following a long battle with illness.
She was born June 8, 1947 in Mansfield to the late Benton Eugene and Norma June (Ice) Brown and graduated from Clear Fork High School. Leona also attended college for Accounting. Most recently she was the manager at Dollar General.
On June 9, 2001, she married Ronald Cunningham whom she loved to tease that he better not forget her birthday or their anniversary since she gave him an out with only one day apart. They were happily married for 21 years.
Leona loved country music, and naturally gravitated to line dancing and the two-stepping with Ron. She often listened to Vince Gill, Pam Tillis, and the Judds, but she loved all country music and Gospel. She enjoyed camping, scrapbooking, and all animals. She delighted in scrapbooking, painting ceramics, and watching the birds and squirrels at her feeder, dubbing each critter with their own nickname. Leona also loved her dog Stella and kitty Kit Kat.
Strong willed and a fighter, Leona loved her family fiercely.
Surviving is her devoted husband Ronald Cunningham of Mansfield, children Tina (Charles) and André Swarn of Mansfield, Tanya (Charles) Kaufman of Mansfield, Steven Charles of Columbus, Regina (Tuttle) and Jacob Meadows of Mt. Gilead, and Pamela Tuttle and Jason Gillette of Galion; 7 grandchildren Cody, Ashley and Ratana, Gage, Michael, Noah, Abel, and Colton; 9 great grandchildren Benjamin, River, Liam, Ophelia, Zeke, Aaron, Jistun, Jackson, and Jenna. She is also survived by siblings Sandy, Tom, and Denny.
She was preceded in death by a grandson Aaron Kaufman and sister Darletta.
No public services will be scheduled at this time. Donations may be made to the family.
