Susan_Dill_Leona_Cunningham_01d3f493-b022-4fca-ab86-8ac9562d1b26_img

Leona Cunningham

MANSFIELD:  Leona M. Cunningham, age 75, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Arbors of Mifflin following a long battle with illness.

She was born June 8, 1947 in Mansfield to the late Benton Eugene and Norma June (Ice) Brown and graduated from Clear Fork High School.  Leona also attended college for Accounting.  Most recently she was the manager at Dollar General. 

