Whitley_Leo_Stima_082d72f6-645f-48dc-95e2-ce89b2b6bd82_img

Leo Stima

Leo Stima, age 98, resident of Shelby, passed away Saturday, morning, March 25, 2023, at Primrose Assisted Living in Mansfield.

Born June 30, 1924, in Mansfield to Leo and Nellie (Terdosz) Stima Sr. he was a Shelby area resident for the majority of his life. Leo worked as an electrician at Ohio Brass for 43 years before his retirement in 1985. A hard worker, Leo also worked for the Crestview School district for 15 years as a bus mechanic and had volunteered as a firefighter and served as the assistant chief for Franklin Township Fire Department for 27 years. 

