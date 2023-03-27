Leo Stima, age 98, resident of Shelby, passed away Saturday, morning, March 25, 2023, at Primrose Assisted Living in Mansfield.
Born June 30, 1924, in Mansfield to Leo and Nellie (Terdosz) Stima Sr. he was a Shelby area resident for the majority of his life. Leo worked as an electrician at Ohio Brass for 43 years before his retirement in 1985. A hard worker, Leo also worked for the Crestview School district for 15 years as a bus mechanic and had volunteered as a firefighter and served as the assistant chief for Franklin Township Fire Department for 27 years.
A member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, he was also an officer in the Union at Ohio Brass. In his free time, he enjoyed being outside. With his farming background, he loved mowing, gardening, and cooking meals for his family and friends. Leo also enjoyed traveling. He and his wife Donna looked forward to going on many car rides and had even traveled by car to 49 states together. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and was always looking out for them.
Survivors include his son, Denny (Laurie) Stima of Brighton, MI; daughter, Jean (Chet) Yetzer of Shelby; son-in-law Ernie Hamilton of Savannah, OH; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of life Donna (Berrier) Stima in 2007 after 64 years of marriage; daughter Mary (Stima) Hamilton, three brothers Al, John and Edwin Stima.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Friday, March 31, 2023, from 4:00-6:00PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home immediately following at 6:15 PM with Father Chris Mileski officiating. A private family interment will be held in Most Pure Heart of Mary Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, at 29 West St. Shelby, OH 44875.
