Lee A Smith

Lee A. Smith, age 98, resident of Shelby died Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Crestwood Care Center. 

Born in Shelby on July 16, 1924 to Leon and Mildred "Topsy" (Moore) Smith, he had been a Shelby resident for many years.  Lee attended Hayes and Central Elementary Schools and was a 1942 graduate of Shelby High School.  A veteran of World War II, he served as a 50 caliber machine gunner in the 787th Field Artillery in France and Germany.  He attended Purdue University, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity, and Ohio State. After graduating from the Harris Advertising Art School in Nashville, Tennessee, Mr. Smith worked as a commercial artist for advertising agencies and art studios in Chicago until his retirement in 1995.  He was a member of the Shelby American Legion and the Art Center in Mansfield.

