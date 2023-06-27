Lee A. Smith, age 98, resident of Shelby died Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Crestwood Care Center.
Born in Shelby on July 16, 1924 to Leon and Mildred "Topsy" (Moore) Smith, he had been a Shelby resident for many years. Lee attended Hayes and Central Elementary Schools and was a 1942 graduate of Shelby High School. A veteran of World War II, he served as a 50 caliber machine gunner in the 787th Field Artillery in France and Germany. He attended Purdue University, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity, and Ohio State. After graduating from the Harris Advertising Art School in Nashville, Tennessee, Mr. Smith worked as a commercial artist for advertising agencies and art studios in Chicago until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of the Shelby American Legion and the Art Center in Mansfield.
Survivors include nieces and nephew, Kristi Lewis of Oro Valley, Arizona, David (Irene) Lewis of San Jose, California, and Laura (John) Meyer of St Louis, Missouri; great nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Pauline (David) Lewis, his mother, Mildred "Topsy" Smith and his father Leon Smith, Vice President and co-founder of the Shelby Cycle Company.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 18, 2023 at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Gordon Lewis officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Richland County Joint Veteran's Burial Squad. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or the Shelby Museum of History, 23 E. Main St., Shelby, OH 44875.
