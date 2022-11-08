Carli_J._Bailey_Lawrence_H._Biglin_28f9d022-34d4-4c6b-8766-fda263bcc5dd_img

Lawrence H. Biglin

Lawrence H. Biglin, age 102, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby following a brief illness of Covid.

Born April 20, 1920 in Shelby to Henry and Rosella (Nelson) Biglin, he had been a lifelong Shelby resident. Lawrence had worked at the Shelby Sawmill as well as at the Shelby Steel Tube for many years before working with the Sharon Township for 38 years. There he had helped with miscellaneous tasks and repairing roads before serving as a trustee for 8 years. Lawrence farmed up until his retirement in 1983. A lifetime member of the Scared Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, he had also been a previous member of the Shelby Moose Lodge #422.

