Lawrence H. Biglin, age 102, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby following a brief illness of Covid.
Born April 20, 1920 in Shelby to Henry and Rosella (Nelson) Biglin, he had been a lifelong Shelby resident. Lawrence had worked at the Shelby Sawmill as well as at the Shelby Steel Tube for many years before working with the Sharon Township for 38 years. There he had helped with miscellaneous tasks and repairing roads before serving as a trustee for 8 years. Lawrence farmed up until his retirement in 1983. A lifetime member of the Scared Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, he had also been a previous member of the Shelby Moose Lodge #422.
As a handy man, Lawrence loved to work on small projects and could help fix anything that friends and family needed.
He is survived by his six children, Robert Biglin of Shelby, Richard Biglin of Shelby, Linda Moore of Shelby, Ronald (Penny) Biglin of Crestline, Janice Wolford of Shelby, Diane (Richard) McCumber of Lakeside Marblehead; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; three siblings Francis Biglin of Crestline, Virginia Steiner of Mansfield, Alice Metzger of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Mary Alice (Briner) Biglin, whom he wed November 21, 1940; four siblings Eileen Huggins, Rosemary Bertke, Margaret Bertke and Howard Biglin; sons-in-law Keith Krynock, Mark Wolford, Harold “Yogi” Moore and daughter-in-law Pat Biglin
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 AM Friday at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5741 State Route 61, Shelby, OH 44875. Father Jeffery Smith will officiate with interment held in the Scared Heart of Jesus Cemetery immediately following.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for Masses at the Sacred Heart Church.
