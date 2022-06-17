Lavone Freda Cowen passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the Brethren Care Center in Ashland. She was 85.
She was born on September 10, 1936, in Loudonville to parents Allen & Freda (Stitzlein) Heller. Lavone graduated from Loudonville High School with the class of 1954 and went on to graduate from the Mansfield Business School. She also attended New Hope Community Church in Loudonville
On November 18, 1955, Lavone married the love of her life, Robert H. Cowen. They were married for 65 years until Bob’s passing in 2021.
In 1972 Bob and Lavone founded Cowen Truck Line in Perrysville, which has been a family-owned and operated truckload carrier for nearly 50 years. Lavone loved reading and spent many hours at the Loudonville Public Library. She was a generous supporter of many projects in the Loudonville- Perrysville area and served her community on the Mohican Area Community Fund, New Hope Community Church, and the Perrysville Mother’s Club. Most of all, Lavone loved her family and spent many hours supporting the activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Lavone is survived by her children Cindy (Dennis) Newcomer of Perrysville and Tim (Anne) Cowen of Ashland; her grandchildren Carly (Greg) Brightbill of Loudonville, Kelly (Brian) Martin of Perrysville, and Bobby (Jessica) Cowen of University Heights, Ohio; great-grandchildren Hannah and Hayden Brightbill and Jordyn and Vayda Martin, and soon to be Baby Boy Cowen; her siblings Chub (Marianne) Heller, Wayne (Pat) Heller, Randy Heller; and Judy (Ronny) Robbins; and her brother-in-law Gerald (Joan) Cowen.
In addition to her parents, Lavone was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Cowen.
The Cowen family will receive friends Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. in the New Hope Community Church, 637 N. Market Street, Loudonville, Ohio with a funeral service beginning at 5 p.m. Pastor Rob Paterson will speak and burial will take place at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Contributions in Lavone’s memory may be made to the Cowen Family Charitable Fund for the benefit of the Loudonville/Perrysville Community held at the Ashland County Community Foundation, 300 College Ave., Ashland, Ohio 44805.
