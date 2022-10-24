Laura Mae Woodrow, 93, of Galion passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Avita Health Systems-Galion Hospital.
Laura was born in Worthville, Kentucky on January 18, 1929 to the late Joseph and Marie (Hornbuckle) Carr. She married Aulden E. Woodrow on December 27, 1950 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2004.
Laura worked for ITT North on the assembly line for 26 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church where she was a devoted Christian for over 20 years and took great pride in working in the nursery and helping throughout the church. Laura enjoyed working on puzzles and being in the outdoors walking through the woods or taking care of her flower beds. She was a animal lover but was especially fond of her cat, Patches.
Laura is survived by a son, William Woodrow of Dublin; grandsons, Dylan Woodrow, Austin Woodrow; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband Aulden Woodrow; parents, Joseph and Marie Carr; sisters, Mary Hall, Hazel Day, Emma Howare; brothers, Oscar Carr, Arthur Carr, and Luther Carr.
Friends may call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at Heritage Baptist Church, 1381 State Route 61, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Heritage Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Noblit officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 1381 State Route 61, Galion, Ohio 44833.
Those wishing to share a memory of Laura or to the Woodrow family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Laura Mae Woodrow.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion
To plant a tree in memory of Laura Woodrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.