Laura Jean Speelman (Nezrick) went to be with her Lord, on Wednesday July 6, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by her family.
Laura was born in Mansfield, Ohio on February 5, 1942 to Henry and Mary Nezrick. She graduated from Madison High School and North Central Technical College where she obtained her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She and her husband, Thomas, were married February 2, 1963 and are parishioners of Mansfield St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Laura was extremely creative and artistic. She enjoyed card-making, crafting, crocheting, and painting. Many have received her custom cards in the mail or attended her card-making or painting classes. She had a love of baking and feeding people. When weather permitted, she was often found fishing and mushroom hunting. She enjoyed traveling and spending her winters in Florida each year. Above all, her favorite past time was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband Thomas of 59 years, 7 children Barb (Rick) Stimmell, Brian Speelman, Mike Speelman, Steve (Edie) Speelman, Joe (Melissa) Speelman, Matt (Kris) Speelman, and Kristin (Joe) Mudra, 22 grandchildren, 8 great grandsons, her brother Denny (Dee) Nezrick, brother-in-law Tim (Pat) Speelman, sister-in-law Geri Speelman, lots of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Mary Nezrick, her brother Henry Nezrick Jr., her sister JoAnn Cates and her brothers-in-law John Cates and James Speelman.
Visitation will take place Monday from 5:00 - 7:00pm at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am Tuesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street with Fr. John Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's School Annual Fund - Tuition Assistance. Contributions can be made online or by check: St. Peter's Parish & School, c/o Development Office
